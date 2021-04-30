K-pop fans in India can rejoice as they have a very special addition to the BTS Army, the dairy brand Amul. On Friday, Amul dedicated its latest topical to the popular Korean band. It all started when the seven-member band live-streamed a video of a melting butter cube for an hour. The BTS Army rushed in to view this strange clip. The video recorded over 13 million views. Later, it was discovered that it was a promotional clip to announce their upcoming song, "Butter". Amul took cognizance of this trend and released a cartoon featuring the K-pop members on Friday.

In the doodle, we can see the Amul kid fangirling over the K-pop sensations. The members are seen enjoying slices of bread and butter offered by her. Also, don't miss the fun caption which says, "BeaTS other butters...K-pop it onto bread!" Sharing the post on Instagram, the brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Korean band announces single 'Butter'!"

The band's Indian fans were amazed to see the post. One of the users commented, "And now we want BTS singing 'Amul the Taste of India'". Another avid BTS admirer said, "Indian army, all those edits and manifesting getting real."

Food and BTS seem to have quite the connection. A while ago, they announced their collaboration with fast-food giant McDonald's. The Korean stars have planned to introduce their customized BTS-themed meal on the menu of the burger joint. It will include 10 pieces of chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and medium coke along with sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces. Indian fans will be able to get hold of this much-awaited combo from June onwards, with Mumbai and Delhi being amongst the first cities to feature it.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has seven members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Some of their popular tracks include "Dynamite", "Savage Love", 'Life Goes On", "Euphoria" and "Save Me", among others.