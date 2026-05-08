Diet Coke has a devoted fanbase in India. For many, the fizzy drink is a daily staple, with meals often feeling incomplete without cracking open the familiar silver can. This loyalty was clearly visible when a reported shortage hit the Indian market towards the end of April. Diet Coke was sold in India exclusively in aluminium cans, and supply disruptions were linked to delayed shipments from the Gulf amid the Iran conflict.





The result? Fans, particularly Gen Z consumers, took to social media to express their frustration, with several users lamenting the absence of their preferred choice of cola.





Now, Coca-Cola appears to have found a workaround, but it comes with a catch.

Diet Coke Glass Bottles Go Viral On Social Media

Coca-Cola has introduced Diet Coke in glass bottle packaging, something rarely seen in India. Interestingly, a Reddit post from about three months ago had already hinted at this shift. A user claimed to have spotted a glass bottle variant in Chandigarh, noting, "Manufactured in India, costs Rs 100," alongside a photo taken at a supermarket.











More recently, on May 7, content creator @agrimaachopra shared a video showing Diet Coke glass bottles listed on Blinkit. The clip quickly gained traction, clocking over 3.3 million views.











We checked Blinkit and found a pack of six 200 ml glass bottles priced at Rs 600, currently available at a discounted price of Rs 480.

Photo Credit: Blinkit

Diet Coke Price Difference: Can vs Glass Bottle

While fans are excited about the drink's return - particularly on quick commerce platforms - the price difference is worth noting.





A single 200 ml glass bottle costs Rs 100. In comparison, a 200 ml aluminium can is priced at Rs 30. This means the glass bottle variant costs more than three times as much - an increase of over 200 per cent. This means that for the same price, you can purchase 3 Diet Coke cans of the same quantity (200 ml), and still save Rs 10.

Diet Coke Parties Go Viral

Recently, the reported shortage also led to a quirky trend in some Indian cities. Restaurants and bars, especially in Delhi, began hosting "Diet Coke parties", where fans could gather and celebrate their shared love for the beverage. Tickets for the event can be expensive, worth the cost of 29 cans.