If you've spent any time on social media lately, you may have noticed the chatter around Diet Coke, from reports and memes about shortages to genuine disappointment among loyal fans. Now, a restaurant in Delhi is turning that buzz into a full-fledged celebration. Red, the pan-Asian restaurant in Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, is hosting a Diet Coke Party this Sunday, April 26, starting at 5 pm.





Clearly aware of just how passionate Diet Coke lovers can be, Red has transformed that affection into a themed event. The restaurant has designed the party as a celebration of the drink and the community around it.





NDTV spoke to the organiser of the event, Ishika Gupta, 25, who started the Diet Coke community on Instagram as a light-hearted observation after noticing how Gen Z seemed "addicted" to the beverage, often pairing a red-and-silver can with almost every meal.

What began as a playful idea soon grew into an active community, with followers sharing their own twisted Diet Coke recipes through DMs. The initiative gained further traction amid recent reports of a Diet Coke shortage. With the Diet Coke Party, Ishika hopes to take this virtual community offline, creating a space where "DC fans" can meet, connect and bond over their shared love for the fizzy drink.

What's Happening at the Diet Coke Party

The evening promises a DJ-led party atmosphere, with floating appetisers and Diet Coke served on the house (2 cans per person) throughout the event. Guests can also look forward to a special projection mapping segment, an ice-breaker activity to get conversations going, and a DIY Diet Coke station where attendees can experiment with custom twists and recipes.





Alcohol and additional food options will be available for purchase directly at the venue.

How Much Does It Cost to Attend?

Tickets are priced at Rs 1,179, which roughly works out to the cost of 29 cans of Diet Coke priced at Rs 40 each. The cover charge includes appetisers and 2 cans of Diet Coke. Tickets can be booked via District by Zomato. The event is expected to run for approximately five hours, and entry is restricted to those aged 18 and above.





Is There A Dress Code?

Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme by dressing in Diet Coke-inspired red-and-silver outfits.





The announcement sparked plenty of reactions on Red's Instagram page, with users quick to share their excitement and curiosity.





"Is this for real?" wrote a surprised user.





Another added, "No way am I missing this party."





Several others chimed in with "Let's go!" while tagging their friends.





Not everyone was fully convinced, though, as one user questioned, "Rs 1200 for sober party?"