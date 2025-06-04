Acknowledging "the elephant in the room" took on a literal meaning for people at a Thai convenience store recently. An actual elephant wandered in one afternoon and, like many other human customers, headed straight to a food counter. CCTV footage and other videos offering glimpses of the gentle giant's snacking spree have gone viral online. The animal has been identified as Plai Biang Lek, who is well-known in the neighbourhood. The store is located near the Khao Yai National Park, so elephants are frequently spotted around the area. As per reports, Biang Lek has been seen near the same store in the past, but never entered it till now.

Also Read: From Penguins Around Diners To Snakes At The Table, 8 Fascinating Animal Cafes Around The World





One video making the rounds online was shared by the Facebook page "Here is Khao Yai". It shows the elephant strolling inside the store and rummaging for treats in various sections. Shop owner Khamploi Kakaew told CNN, "It walked up to the counter - the candy counter near the freezer. It used its trunk to gently push the freezer out of the way so it could fit inside. It went straight to the snacks, picked through them with its trunk. It ate about 10 bags of sweets ... It also ate dried bananas and peanut snacks."







Also Read: 'What Part Of Germany Is This?' Internet Reacts To Viral Video Of Robot Guide In Grocery Store





In the footage, the elephant's head can be seen grazing the ceiling as he moves. He ended up creating a mess in certain aisles. However, according to reports, no one was injured. The owner's efforts to get the elephant to leave were in vain. Biang Lek spent around 10 minutes inside the store and was later guided away by park rangers. The incident has caused quite a stir on social media platforms and prompted various humorous comments. One person nicknamed him "7-elephant" - a nod to the popular convenience store chain called 7/11. Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"When it's hot outside, I also go to 7/11 to cool down."





"Are we just gonna ignore the elephant in the room?"





"Wanted to find out what the 'elephant in the room' was up to!"





"He's like 'Well this used to be my forest and y'all built a town here but I ain't leaving...'"





"Man, I thought something like that I'd only see in a cartoon."





"How did he fit through the door??"





"Big guy just wanted snacks."





"Bull in a China shop...Elephant in a Mini Mart."





"Unexpected elephant in the bagging area."





"That guy has a membership there."





A wildlife protection group later offered to pay the store for the goods consumed by the elephant.