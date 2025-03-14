Cooking can be a little exhausting, but when you finally wrap it all up and sit down to enjoy the meal, the feeling is simply unparalleled. If you are a foodie but cooking seems like a Herculean task, then possibly you haven't found the perfect kitchen hacks. For example, do you know that sprinkling a pinch of salt in boiling water can enhance the heating process? Or placing a wooden spoon over a pot to prevent unwanted spilling? If not, you have come to the right place. Here's a list of 8 such useful kitchen hacks that have gone viral on social media in the recent past:

Here Are 8 Viral Food Hacks You Should Know About:

1. How To Prevent Honey From Sticking To Spoon

We all have faced it. Scooping out honey from a jar is easy, but pouring it over any food is pretty difficult as it sticks to the spoon. But, you can say goodbye to the struggle and the mess. How, you might wonder? Just by coating the spoon with ghee. Click here for the full hack.

2. How To Utilise Unfinished Milk

We often think of what to do with our leftover food, especially leftover milk. But worry not, this digital creator has the perfect solution for you. She utilises the milk by preparing paneer. Here's the whole method.

3. How To Keep Parathas Warm

Food quickly turns cold when outside temperatures are low. But a desi mom's trick can help us keep some types of treats warm in a convenient way. She packed parathas for her son living in Canada inside a thermos! The full story is here.

4. How To Make Use Of Leftover Dosa

This one caters to all the dosa lovers out there. Can't finish your dosa and worried about it going bad? Fret not, as a food vlogger recently showed us how to make crispy fryums from the delicious South Indian staple. Read the article here to find out all about it.

5. How To Preserve Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Once you cut a vegetable and keep it for later usage, chances are that it can go bad. But not if you take care. For example, lauki or bottle gourd is usually impossible to finish in one go and can get spoiled. The hack? Wrap the cut side with aluminium foil. More details here.





6. How To Unwrap Cling Film

Cling films are used to wrap leftover food. While the thin film of paper ensures that our food remains fresh, unwrapping it can be a challenge. Not anymore with this brilliant hack of keeping them inside a refrigerator. To know more, click here.

7. How To Chop Small Ingredients

Tiny vegetables like chillies and baby potatoes can be difficult to chop. One mistake and boom! You injure your finger. But social media chef Anatolii Dobrovolskyi has come up with a great idea. It involves a simple ice cream stick and a rubber band. Intrigued? Find all about it here.

8. How To Make Crystal-Clear Ice For Cocktails

Are you a cocktail-lover? Then this hack is for you. Prepare the tastiest cocktails and serve them with crystal clear ice by pouring warm water into the ice cube tray. Read the full hack below.

