What do you do when it's time to close but the last few customers at your restaurant just won't get up? A digital creator's hilarious take on this situation has taken Instagram by storm and left many users in splits. The viral skit has received over 7 million views so far. In the reel by Adam Waheed, we see a couple clinking their wine glass together at a restaurant. The text on the video reads, "When the last customers won't leave." We see the waiter approach their table and begin to wipe it with a cloth. He also sprays a cleaning liquid on the table but the couple seem unfazed. In the next shot, the waiter takes up a mop and begins to clean the area immediately below and around the table. As he does this, he continues to stare aggressively at the two seated customers, who remain engrossed in their conversation and hand-holding.

The waiter decides to take things up a notch and is next seen spraying the male customer's face with the cleaning liquid and wiping it off with a cloth. Even then, the man continues to keep talking with his date and even tries to take a sip of wine. The waiter then uses the guy's face to wipe the table. It seems to have no effect on the couple. Finally, the man is seen lying on the floor with the rod of the mop on top of him. The waiter tries to move him around to 'clean' the floor. But the man is still seen continuing the conversation with his partner. Take a look at the full viral video below:







In the comments section, many people applauded the creator and his sense of humour. A few shared their own experiences dealing with such customers. Others simply enjoyed the way the skit was dramatised. Check out some of the reactions below:





"This is just too funny."





"Where do you get these concepts from????!!!!!"





"When I worked in food service, I legit turned off the lights on this couple and they kept eating."





"And then they leave no tip."





"Bro you have cleansed his heart and intestines."





"Wiped out everything & was still all in their conversation."





"At this point the customers on payroll."





"Them be the best dates though. Nobody else exists in that moment."





