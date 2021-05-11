Street food of India is diverse and dynamic. There are so many versions of Chaat, desserts and drinks found across the country. Some dishes such as Pasta Dosa or Ice Cream Vada Pav are unique in themselves, bringing together the best of both the worlds in the form of a fusion dish. Others have a unique style of serving, such as the viral flying Dosa video which we all saw recently. However, there are certain street food sellers who are quite interesting themselves. This Indore-based Kulfi-Faluda seller is one such unique vendor who dons heavy gold jewellery to impress customers.





The video of the unique street food vendor was shared on YouTube by food blogger Amar Sirohi, who is better known as 'Foodie Incarnate' on social media. Within a week, the clip of the Indore-based Kulfi seller garnered over 32 million views and became one of the top trending videos on the channel. Take a look at the viral video:





The making of the Kulfi as well as an exclusive interview was also shared by the blogger on Instagram. Nema Kulfi wale, also known as 'Goldman Kulfi Wala', is one of the popular Kulfi-Faluda joints in Indore. His stall is located in the city's Sarafa Bazaar area, which is a famous jewellery market also known for its street food eateries.





According to the video, the owner Natwar Nema has been in the business for about 45 years. He would come to the Kulfi shop with his father during his childhood days. He decided to wear gold since he felt it was the identity of Indore's Sarafa Bazaar. The yummy varieties of Kulfi sold at the stall include Kesar, Badam, Mango, Sitaphal, Kaju, Kewra and more. He prepared a special Shahi Faluda in the video with a Kesar flavoured Kulfi, Rabri, and Faluda topped with Sabja seeds and sherbet.





Watch the full video of the interview with the Indore Kulfi seller here: