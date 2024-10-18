Ever heard of legume chips? A reel showing how to make these fried treats from scratch at home recently went viral on Instagram. In the video @spicymoustache, the vlogger is seen combining leftover rice, peas, chopped herbs and some water. He clarifies that we can also use other legumes instead of peas. Later, he shows batches of mixtures made with chickpeas and lentils as well. He blends the ingredients to make a smooth, thick paste. He spreads the paste between two pieces of parchment paper and uses a rolling pin to flatten the paste into a thin layer. The next step is to dehydrate or cook it in the oven for a prolonged period. Once it completely dries, he breaks them into smaller pieces and fries them in hot oil to make crispy chips. Check out the complete recipe post below:





The reel has clocked over 3 million views so far. In the comments, many users expressed an interest in trying the recipe. Several liked the idea of these "unique" chips. However, this snack did not seem new to many Indians, as they were reminded of papad.





"In South India, we call them papadam and we sundry them."





"Oooh, like a flavored and natural colored papadums."





"I have an Indian friend, her mom always prepares these kinds of chips and wow they are delicious."





"They're called rice papads in India. My grandmother makes a whole lot of them every summer & shares them with her kids & grandkids."





"That looks so delicious."





"I need to try this out."





"Wow! Awesome idea."





"This has blown my mind"





"In Indonesia, we call it KERUPUK and Javanese call it GENDAR or PULI (crackers specially made from leftover rice)."





Before this, a viral video showing the making of "chickpea bread" reminded Indian foodies of dhokla. However, there is one ingredient in the viral recipe that did not feature in that of the Gujarati snack.

