Amritsar, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage, has also gained immense popularity for its vibrant food scene. Whether it's sarson da saag with makki ki roti or classics like chole bhature and dal makhani, Amritsar proudly stands as a city of bold flavours. Among its iconic dishes, the Amritsari kulcha is a fan favourite. This buttery flatbread is stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, paneer, or a mix of vegetables, and has become a beloved dish across India. Now, it seems the love for this kulcha has spread beyond our borders, as seen in a viral video from China.

The video, currently making rounds on Instagram, features a Chinese vendor expertly preparing the dish and serving it to eager customers in Shenzhen. From rolling the dough to stuffing and garnishing, the vendor nails every step, ensuring the kulcha is as authentic as it would be in Amritsar. The caption reads, "In Shenzhen, China, we get to see Amritsari kulcha, famous dish Of Amritsar." Take a look:

Indians couldn't contain their excitement as they watched the beloved delicacy making its mark in a foreign land. One user commented, “How beautiful! Congratulations to you. This is so heartwarming to see.” Another wrote, “Awesome, perfect Amritsari Kulcha.” “Indians making Chinese foods and Chinese making Indian foods,” a comment read. A user from Amritsar praised that “this was more authentic than ‘Amritsari kulcha from Delhi'.” “Punjab in China,” someone else wrote.

If this video has you craving some kulchas, check out our delightful kulcha recipes here.