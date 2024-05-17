When it comes to having a drink, how you pour it into a glass can impact the taste, aroma and overall experience of that drink. For drinks like beer, there can be two styles of pouring -- the hard pour or the soft pour. A hard pour is when you pour the beer quickly down the middle of the glass and a soft pour is pouring it slowly down the side of the glass. In a viral video on Instagram, a man explains which one the right way is to pour beer. The reel posted by @taphaus has garnered more than 2.6 million views. While some viewers may have found this information useful, many found it rather funny.





The video starts with the man saying that he will be showing how to pour beer the right way. First, he does a soft pour, saying this is how most people pour their beer, slowly down the side of the glass, "so that way it does not foam at all." Then taking another glass, he quickly empties the beer can in the middle of the glass, with a thick foamy head on top.

Explaining why one style is right and another is wrong, he takes two twisted tissue papers and stirs them both into the glasses. This causes foam to build up in the soft pour glass, and some of the drink even spills. The man explains that this is why many people feel bloated and full after having a beer, because of the higher carbonation. However, when he stirs the hard-poured beer, there is no foam over. This may prevent or reduce bloating after drinking beer. However, the beer might get flatter, which may impact the taste and experience.







The caption read, "Stop! You're pouring beer the wrong way! Let's dive into the art of beer pouring, because how you pour it can significantly affect its taste and aroma." The viral video got mixed reactions from the viewers:





"Hard pouring is the only way to go! Way less bloating," a viewer agreed. A curious viewer asked, "So should I stop drinking it out of the bottle?"





Many did not agree. A user wrote, "I have done that and hated it. Beer warms up faster and gets flatter. No thanks. I like the old way better." Another added, "But I like carbonated beer. Crisp cold beer. Nobody likes flat beer."

One joked at the method, saying, "Bottom line is we should not eat tissue after drinking beer." Some non-beer fans recommended "Drink whiskey" or "Switch to tequila" instead.





What style do you think is the best way to pour beer? Share with us in the comments section.