Thanks to the new-age food delivery apps, we can now have our orders delivered to our doorstep at the click of a button. A feature like an option to customise your order is a bonus. It's so much fun to add or subtract toppings as per our preferences. A man decided to test the limit of this feature and shared his funny experience with Twitter. American cartoonist Rob DenBleyker ordered an unusual burger from McDonald's which was strange enough to baffle the staff at the fast food joint. He ordered "nothing burger" and actually gave it his own title of "McNothing burger"!





Rob DenBleyker took to delivery app DoorDash and customised his order of a regular Maccy D's cheeseburger by removing almost everything from it, leaving the burger with literally 'nothing'. He shared the screenshot of his order on Twitter, which created a stir on the micro-blogging platform. He wrote in the tweet, "OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonald's. This time nothing else was in the order. Will they cancel it? Deliver an empty bag? I am doing this so you don't have to".





(Also Read: Swiggy Asks Which Foods Twitter Relates To Breakup - Responses Will Surprise You)

Take a look at the post:

As you can figure out, Rob DenBleyker opted for no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, no meat, no regular bun, and no salt in the customisation section of the app. He also revealed that he paid $1.89 for the cheeseburger. The puzzled delivery driver messaged back that the "restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order" but Rob DenBleyker chose not to reply. Surprisingly, he still got his order, and guess what did he receive? "Empty wrapper!"





Rob DenBleyker documented the entire experience in a series of tweets and also shared a video of the unboxing of the order, which went viral with more than 1m views. He even tipped the delivery driver for his trouble to get his order of "nothing".





(Also Read: Viral Video - "Scream For Chocolate" To Win Free McDonald's Ice Cream)

The tweet has attracted more than 2 lakh comments so far. While some users were amused by this prank, others snubbed it as a waste of McDonald's time.





(Also Read: Swiggy Turned Its New Gold Tick Into A Laddoo In This Funny Twitter Post)





Take a look at some of the reactions by Twitter users: