A man from Pakistan has set the world record by crushing walnuts with his elbow. In the video shared by the Guinness World Records, Muhammad Rashid is seen smashing the walnuts kept in a sequence without breaking a sweat. He has crushed over 150 walnuts in 30 seconds to achieve the remarkable feat. Sharing the video on Instagram, the record keeper said, "Most walnuts crushed with the elbow in 30 seconds...169 by Muhammad Rashid...Guinness World Records." The video has clocked more than 2.7 million views, so far.

Muhammad Rashid is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder. The latest record was set on May 18. "The most walnuts crushed with the elbow in 30 seconds is 169 which was achieved by Muhammad Rashid (Pakistan) in Karachi, Sind, Pakistan, on 18 May 2024. Muhammad is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder," the statement issued by the record keeper read.

Meanwhile, the video has received mixed reactions from people online.

A user wrote, "Again. Welcome to Guiness Comedy record."

A second user stated, "Only because I can see the struggle in this, that's why I'll call this a valid record."

A person said, "Get this guy an ice pack."

"Make a record that nobody wants to break," a comment read.

The most walnuts crushed by the hand in one minute is 329 and was achieved by Muhammad Rashid (Pakistan) in Karachi, Pakistan, on 17 September 2023. In 2021, Muhammad Rashid earned the World Record title of crushing the most number of walnuts with his elbow in one minute. The count was 315. Back then, Rashid had told GWR that he “practises 4 to 5 hours daily.”

He added, “The first time when I broke this record it was easy at that time. But with the passage of time it kept on becoming difficult as many other players broke this record. Speed and focus was a little more tough during that training. My elbow got injured several times during the training period but It did not stop me as I was eager to regain this record at any cost.”

