If you love trains as much as 'Sheldon Cooper' (from the OTT show 'Big Bang Theory') and are a die-hard fan of chocolate, then you will be amazed by this video of a vintage train being crafted out of chocolate. The man behind this incredible edible art is French-Swiss chef Amaury Guichon, who is quite popular on Instagram for making real-life-sized things and animals and whatnot... all from chocolate. What makes his work stand out is the clarity and accuracy that goes into his food-art, making every inch and angle perfect. He captures all the key highlights of the process, so you can literally watch it all building up in front of your eyes. In his latest video, the chef crafts a magnificent train from chocolate, capturing all the big and small details.

The chef starts by building the big rectangular structures of the engine, followed by the big cylindrical parts. Next, he closes the front of the engine and goes on to build the wheels of the train. Final details are added, including a beautiful tiny ladder to board the train. Once complete, he goes on to paint it with edible food colours -- black, red and gold. A gorgeous gold bell finishes the piece, which also blows smoke from the top, just like a vintage train. Watch the full reel here:

The reel has so far amassed almost 10 million views and more than 662K likes. British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also smashed the like button for this chocolate art. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:

"It looks like the Hogwarts Express."

"Willy Wonka in real life."

"If I hadn't watched it being made, it would have taken you a while to convince me that this was a cake."

"The fact that there is "steam" coming out, incredible work as always!"

"The only content creator in the world will not get negative comments."

"My 5-year-old son asked me to make him this for Christmas. You make it look so easy!"

"God of chocolate."

What do you think of the latest incredible chocolate train? Tell us in the comments.