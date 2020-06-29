This Pav Bhaji Video Is Going Viral On Twitter And Here's Why

This video of Pav Bhaji in the making is going viral.

Highlights Pav Bhaji is a much-loved street food

A video of it being made went viral on Twitter

The chef used a whole slab of butter in its preparation

If there's one thing that everyone misses eating during the period of home-quarantine, it has to be street food. Going out to our favourite chaat corner to devour a sumptuous plate of Pani Puri, Bhelpuri or Bhalla Papdi is now a thing of the past. A user took to Twitter to share a video of the making of one such much-loved street food - Pav Bhaji. The video was from the pre-Covid era and it showed the behind-the-scenes action of delicious Pav Bhaji being prepared. Take a look at the video:





P̶a̶v̶ ̶B̶h̶a̶j̶i̶ ̶w̶i̶t̶h̶ ̶e̶x̶t̶r̶a̶ ̶B̶u̶t̶t̶e̶r̶

Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji pic.twitter.com/GNgU1JWDpL



— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2020

(Also Read: Pic Of Jupiter Goes Viral As Twitterati Feel It Resembles A Sizzling Dosa. Seen It Yet?)





The Pav Bhaji video soon went viral on Twitter, clocking in 90k views and counting. The reason why the video was such a hit amongst Tweeple was that it was an extra buttery. In fact, the video showed the chef slicing an entire slab of butter and using it for one round of preparing Bhaji. Hundreds of users poured in their reaction to the video, commenting on how the video could easily clog arteries with just a single serving. Other users loved the preparation and they thought it looked absolutely delicious and couldn't wait to dig in.

Oh my my my!



— Sapna ki Desh (@deshkisapna) June 28, 2020

The way he is slicing. That was satisfying.



— Bivin Baiju (@bb_ke_tweets) June 28, 2020

This is extra pav bhaji with butter.



— nipun srivastava (@nipunsri) June 28, 2020

Unpopular opinion: too much butter ruins the real taste of pav bhaji



— Aditya (@Aditya_mediocre) June 28, 2020

(Also Read: Dalgona Coffee To Pancake Cereal; 5 Food Trends That Went Viral During Lockdown)





Another reason why the video has been going viral is because people are reminiscing the 'good old days' when they could eat street food such as Pav Bhaji without having to worry about anything. We hope that we can devour such amazing and delicious street-style preparations in the near future too!







