Picture this: you are reaching out to the cupboard for your favourite cup for a comforting sip of coffee or a refreshing slurp of tea. But suddenly, while trying to take it out, the cup slips, falls to the ground and breaks into several pieces. Sounds familiar? Be honest, we all have faced this unwanted situation at some point in our lives. Cups at home - especially those made from porcelain, ceramic, or glass - are brittle, meaning that even minor accidents can lead to losing your favourite one. But not anymore (maybe).

A recent reel by a content creator promises to keep your cups safe from cracking easily. However, you might not be safe from cracking up after watching this viral video. The post claims to show a special tip to keep the cups durable and prevent their breakage. For the trick, all you need is some boiling water. In the clip, the vlogger is seen putting a bunch of ceramic cups into a pan of boiling water. She advises keeping the cups in the water for about 5 minutes before taking them out. According to her, it will make them strong and hence would not break easily. "Boil a new cup in water will never break," she captioned the post. Instagram users had a lot to say about the viral video.

"1 kg cement bhi dalte to aur pakke ho jaate (If you had added 1 kg cement, they would've been sturdier)," commented a user sarcastically.





"Yahi pagalpan rah gaya tha (This was the only madness that remained)," wrote another.





"What to do when even after following all this, the cups break?" asked one person.





"I think she is testing the cup to see how much heat they can survive," joked an individual.





"Now slam it to the floor below, only then will I believe," commented a critic.





"This technology shouldn't go outside India," read a hilarious remark.





The video has so far received over 5.5 million views.