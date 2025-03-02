Rotis are a staple in several Indian households. These soft and nutty-flavoured breads are usually made with whole wheat flour and can amp up any meal. Now, to perfect the art of making rotis, you need to flatten them into thin discs using a rolling pin, and most importantly, get the shape right. You would understand that each roti requires a little bit of time to get to perfection. To tackle this everyday problem, a video hack went viral to make multiple, perfect rotis in one go. Yes, you read that right! Recently, we came across a viral video shared on X, shared by @theonly_nitish, that shows a simple trick that might make your kitchen work efficiently.





Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Gulab Jamun Omelette Leaves Foodies Disappointed





The video begins with a woman keeping a clean plastic sheet on the kitchen counter. She then puts a kneaded roti dough ball on it and places another plastic sheet over it. She repeats the process with 6-7 dough balls, before placing a final plastic sheet over the mountain. Then, to flatten them, she uses a chakla or rolling board over them and presses them with pressure. The result? Flawless round rotis which don't even stick together, thanks to the plastic sheets. The woman then separates the flattened discs and prepares the rotis in their usual form.

Watch the full video below:







So far, the video has garnered 2.1 million views on the platform. Several internet users reacted to the video. While some were left impressed, others were sceptical of the hack.





One user wrote, "Idea accha hai yrr" (Nice idea)

Another user commented, "Ninja technique hai bhai" (This is Ninja technique brother)

A third user commented, "Itna perfect shape to nhi banta" (This trick doesn't give you a perfect round shape)

"Ye talent India me hi mil skta hai" (This talent can only be found in India), wrote a fourth user.

Also Read: Vlogger Calls Tamarind Pods "Beans" With "Larvae" Inside, Desis Are Quick To Correct Her





What are your thoughts on this hack? Do you think it'll work? Let us know in the comments below.