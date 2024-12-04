We all make blunders while cooking, don't we? Sometimes, we may end up adding extra salt to a dish, and other times, we forget to add it at all. Then, there are instances when we add the wrong masala, thinking it's the right one. Another common blunder many of us make is adding extra oil to our sabzis. We think we're adding a little amount, but it adds up to be a lot! And then it's too late to fix the problem. Have you also been in a similar situation and panicked suddenly? Well, you won't panic the next time. A recent viral video doing the rounds on the internet offers a quick solution that will help remove the oil effortlessly.

Digital creator Deepti Kapoor has shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how you can remove excess oil from your sabzi. What does she suggest? It's simple. All you have to do is place a katori in the centre of the pan, while the sabzi is almost cooked. Cover the pan with a lid and let the katori sit there for about 10 minutes. Once you remove the lid and pick up the katori, you'll notice that all the excess oil has accumulated in the centre of the pan. Now, scoop the sabzi from the sides and enjoy it totally guilt-free.

How ridiculously simple, right? Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes. Internet users were impressed by how quick and easy this hack is. "Great tip, your hacks are very original and very useful ma'am," said one user. "Wow, this is one of the best hacks," wrote another. A third person suggested, "There's another hack... Make the sabzi in less oil." "If it is a gravy-based sabzi, will this same hack work?" inquired a fourth user. Someone added, "Looks great, will try next time for sure." A sixth person wrote, "Much needed, thank you."

This is not the only food hack that has gone viral in the past. Last month, a hack showed how you can prevent mushrooms from turning grey and soggy. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a woman first drying the mushrooms in a pan, followed by adding oil and the remaining ingredients. She waits until the end to add salt, as it draws out moisture. Check out the full story here.

How do you manage to remove excess oil from your sabzi? Is there any other method that you use? Tell us in the comments below!