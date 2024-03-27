You discover some characteristics of local food only once you live in a place for an extended period. You may not find extensive articles on them, nor will they be mentioned on fact lists about a region. However, in today's age, you may just come across a social media video on the topic. These lesser-known discoveries can be fascinating to explore. Recently, a content creator's reel about finding kadi patta (curry leaves) in "every dish in Mumbai" has received a lot of interest online.





In the Instagram reel by Kusha Kapila, we see the vlogger removing kadi patta from different dishes. They include what looks to be upma, curry, soup, curd rice, chaas, etc. Watch the complete viral video below:







The reel has received more than 8 million views so far. In the comments, many people claimed that they understood her dilemma only too well. Instagram users also shared their own experiences with the ubiquity of kadi patta in other parts of the country. Some were surprised by her seeming dislike of this ingredient. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Hahaha experienced the same when I shifted to Mumbai 10 years and now I am so used to it."





"We desi people use curry patta only to remove it later."





"That's like finding Orry in every event."





"Wait till she finds out that the Maharashtrian cook put singdana / peanuts in everything."





"In the south, you find food in between curry leaves."





"Come to south India madam. You'll find a tree of curry leaves in your food."





"I found Kadi patta in noddles at a place in Chennai."





"I had curry leaves in a noodle bowl in Bangalore - it was hilarious."





"Kadi patta makes it even more scrumptious."





