Sometimes we don't even realise the amazing potential of common ingredients in our kitchen. We're not just talking about adding taste and flavour, but also providing nourishment to your body. Indian cuisine is known to use many types of leaves in its dishes. And one of the most widely-available ones - which you can also grow at home - is kadi patta or curry leaves. Today, allow us to tell you about the wonders of this leaf and how you can make the most of it. If you've been overlooking this ingredient, it's really time to stop.

Why You Should Consume Curry Leaves - Top Benefits Of Kadi Patta

1. Promotes digestive health

Curry leaves have been traditionally used to relieve nausea, bloating, constipation and other tummy issues. Chewing on curry leaves or incorporating them into drinks is a common home remedy for flatulence.

2. Can boost immunity

Curry leaves contain beneficial plant compounds which can protect your body from free radical damage. Thus, they can help you combat diseases and strengthen your immune system. They are also known to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Good for your heart

Research suggests that curry leaves may help reduce risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases, including high cholesterol and triglycerides.

4. May help diabetics

Curry leaves may help keep blood sugar levels under control. Their antioxidant properties may also further aid diabetics.

Apart from these benefits curry leaves may also support improved eyesight, brain health and weight loss. Do you need more reasons to consume them? Find out how to make them a part of your diet below:

How To Add Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta) To Your Diet: 5 Easy And Healthy Ideas

1. Sip on kadi patta juice

You can make a simple detox drink by blending curry leaves with water. This nutritious concoction can help flush out toxins, improve digestion and promote better weight management. You can also add other leaves such as coriander and mint to make your own version of green juice. Read more about it here.

2. Add curry leaves to other drinks

You can also mix curry leaves with veggie juices as well as other drinks such as chaas. In the latter case, curry leaves can give your chaas a wonderful burst of flavour and make it all the more nourishing. South Indian chaas, also called neer mor, famously include curry leaves. This drink is also known to be a digestive aid. Here's a quick recipe you can try.

3. Turn them into a yummy chutney

We often make chutney using mint and/or coriander leaves, so why not curry leaves too? Kadi patta chutney is a different type of hari chutney that can take your meals to the next level. If you want a traditional recipe, try South Indian curry leaves thogayal or thuvayal. This chutney from Tamil Nadu also contains mustard seeds, urad dal, asafoetida, chillies, ginger, garlic, coconut and other healthy ingredients. Here's the complete recipe.

4. Make curry leaves powder

Bought too many curry leaves and wondering what to do with them? The answer is simple: turn them into a powder that you can store for a long time. Curry leaves powder is very easy to make. You can use it to add extra flavour to your curries, rice dishes, soups, salads, roasted and much more. So versatile, isn't it? Click here for the recipe.

5. Add them to your tadka

This is the classic way most of us include curry leaves in our cooking. Tadka or tempering is not just about enhancing the aroma and taste of food. It can also provide health benefits. Each of the ingredients of the tadka comes with its own advantages. Most have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can boost immunity and overall health. Find out more on this topic here.





Make it a point to consume a few curry leaves every day and see the difference it makes!

