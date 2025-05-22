Another day, another amazing food video waiting for your attention. No, we're not talking about bizarre food experiments or over-the-top culinary stunts. This time, all eyes are on hyper-realistic cakes. Chefs and bakers around the world have been pushing boundaries by creating cakes that look like everyday objects-household items, delivery boxes, and even slippers. Yes, you heard that right. Recently, we stumbled upon a video of a woman pulling a prank on her father with a hyper-realistic slipper cake. The video, shared on the Instagram page @cakesbymarian_ begins with the woman making the cake at home.

She pours a batch of chocolate ganache into a mould, covers it with pieces of bread, and then adds another generous layer of ganache on top. After freezing it for a while, she removes the cake from the mould and makes some adjustments to give it the perfect slipper shape. Next, we see her decorating the cake with white stripes to make it resemble real slippers. Once it's ready, she places the cake on the floor where her father's slippers are usually kept. Seconds later, he enters the frame and steps into what he thinks are his cosy slippers - only to realise he's stepped into a cake.

Watch the full video here:

Needless to say, the father's reaction left the internet in splits. One user commented, "LOL, love how he's so proud of you - it's too sweet! You are very talented!" Another added, "Such a pro... He could've ended up like someone slipping on a banana peel. Glad he didn't fall backwards or something." "Okay, now this is extremely realistic. Can I order one to prank my husband, please?" asked a user. A viewer remarked, "That was a good one! I couldn't tell the difference at all!"

So, what do you think of these hyper-realistic cake pranks? Let us know in the comments below.