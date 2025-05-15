How many pink coloured foods can you make? The correct answer is as many as you can imagine. Take a look at this video where an influencer decided to try and feed her husband pink food till he noticed. And we are not talking just strawberry pastries or cakes. She cooked all kinds of food items till the guy caught on to the pink theme. Isabelle Askelson, a content creator, decided to prank her husband and give him only pink foods until he noticed. It all started with some pink doughnuts. Oblivious to her intent, Askelson's husband, Austin, happily munched on the sweet while holding their baby.





Then came a smoothie. When her husband failed to notice the significance of the colour, Isabelle Askelson proceeded to make, wait for it, pink sourdough. What's more, she paired it with pink grilled cheese. Not a combo, you expect, right? The dish prompted questions from Austin, who could not believe that the pink coloured dish was actually a grilled cheese sandwich. Isabelle Askelson struggles to control her laughter. The prank proceeds till the final item- pink alfredo pasta.

The influencer goes all out with the pink theme this time, opting for a tablecloth and utensils of the same colour. But the twist is her husband, who comes wearing pink socks and a rosy-hued T-shirt, indicating that he had caught on to her antics. The clip was captioned, “Took him long enough.” The video was shared on April 14 and has received over 700,000 likes.





The clip left Instagram users in stitches. Many praised the husband for going along with the prank. “He passed the test. Idk what the test was specifically, but he passed,” a user commented.





“Lol, not only did he catch on, he participated lol…love this,” another wrote.





“This would be so great for a gender reveal, honestly, I thought that's what this was,” a comment read.





One account asked, “Can we say "what a pink flag"....??? (pink flag- the one who participates in our craziness).”





“He was concerned for his life with the grilled cheese,” another joked.





Speaking of colourful foods, a video last month showing a unique double-layered paratha went viral. The item was created with two kinds of dough, one pink, made with beetroot, and the other green, infused with leafy vegetables. The “Check wala 2 layers paratha” grabbed all the attention on social media last month.