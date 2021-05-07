When we visit a supermarket, there are certain things that our eyes are accustomed to seeing. Bottles of ketchup, sachets of dals or boxes of cereal - each one is ingrained in our visual memory. However, one Twitter user was quite surprised to see something unusual at his supermarket visit. The user went to the cereal aisle to find the usual vertically aligned boxes of cereal in 'landscape mode', i.e redesigned to be aligned horizontally. Take a look at the picture she shared:
Wtf when did cereal go landscape? pic.twitter.com/aqs9ymVCPB— Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) May 1, 2021
The photo was posted on Twitter by @lauralexx, where it received over 370k likes and counting. "When did cereal go landscape," asked the user in the caption. The viral picture was also retweeted over 48k times and garnered over 1.3k comments too.
In the viral picture, we could see cereal boxes stacked on the shelf of a supermarket. There were choices of crunchy rice crispies, cornflakes, cocoa pops etc in the cereal box aisle. While 2-3 boxes on the left side were regular ones, the remaining 4-5 cereals were actually quite different and unique due to the orientation of the box.
Twitter users were quite disturbed to see the bizarre picture of the viral 'landscape mode' cereal boxes. Some thought it was just an experiment in marketing, while others couldn't understand how cereal would be poured from these giant boxes. A few users also explained that these boxes were designed according to the space requirements of certain supermarkets and stores.
Take a look at the best reactions to the viral picture:
The Aspect Ratio of Cereal has changed, so it can be taken cerealesly. ????— ????️????Do Droids Dream of Electric Bantha?????️???? (@iameldiablito) May 2, 2021
I legit had to cut the corners and fold over the top of Corn Flakes box to make it fit in the cupboard. And I have tall cupboards. pic.twitter.com/13k62b0mah— Rhys Andrew Cook (@rhysandrewcook) May 2, 2021
It's special boxes for corner shops etc where they don't have as much shelf space— Prime in a stair (@underscoremarx) May 1, 2021
And in fact (I can't believe I'm discussing cereal boxes on a Sunday morning) boxes like this can be placed in either orientation as shelf space permits. Front/back: pic.twitter.com/2rmq5hsB7X— John Self (@john_self) May 2, 2021
pic.twitter.com/kivDY8aVJP— Phil Kerry (@PhilKerry6) May 2, 2021
Seems an odd use of shelf space, why stack three items where you could get five or six boxes? Not sure the retailers will like it.....— Andrew M Hopcroft (@amhopcroft) May 2, 2021
they're posing for instagram— Krave (@KraveUnleashed) May 5, 2021
Strike how do you pour it out? Do you open it from the side? Do you have to pour from the other side of the table or just step back a yard or two to avoid putting cornflakes on the floor? Do tell!— Brett Butterfield (@FiveFanDwnUndr) May 2, 2021
You need to choose it in the page setup.— Freddie Lombard (@freddie_lombard) May 4, 2021
When the marketing department got bored. ????. So stupid— MisanthropicHumanist (@mikesmoniz) May 2, 2021
and those boxes…thinner and with more air inside. oh, and cereal companies, we've noticed.— BAS (@marbledocument) May 1, 2021
