Over the past few years, the cost of food and drink at cinema halls seems to have risen sharply. This has often concerned moviegoers who remain loyal patrons of watching films on the big screen. Recently, an X post on the topic sparked a fresh debate online. X user Aditya Shah posted a screengrab of the prices of some items at an unnamed theatre, as listed on Book My Show. He wondered aloud about who was paying such high prices at these locations. In the caption, he wrote, "Book My Show has some crazy rates for food in theatres. Rs 430 for Coke, Rs 720 for Popcorn. I mean who orders this food at such obnoxious prices?"

The screenshot also shows the price of 80g of Nachos with 50g of Cheese Dip listed as Rs 400. The rate for Masala Coke goes up to Rs 540, for the 810 ml option. The Jumbo Cheese Popcorn (240g) is priced at Rs 720. Take a look below:







The viral post has received a lot of interest online. A person pointed out that the base prices are not set by Book My Show but by the theatres themselves. Several people felt that the prices were steep. A few users claimed that they are responsible for lower footfall in cinemas. Others suggested possible reasons why some would be ready to pay whatever the cost. Check out some of the reactions from X below:

NDTV Food reached out to Book My Show for a comment, but they have not yet responded.

