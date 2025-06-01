Many chicken lovers cannot resist a plate of spicy chicken lollipops. Whether it is a family dinner or an outing with friends, who does not love savouring this delicious delicacy? This evergreen dish, perfect on its own, has now become the subject of a food experiment. In a video shared on Instagram, a food vlogger is seen adding an unusual twist to the dish by using Cheetos. The clip, shared by @great_indian_asmr, shows the vlogger coating the chicken leg pieces with garlic, onion powder, paprika, chilli powder, salt and oil. After marinating it, he tears open a packet of spicy Cheetos and blends them into a fine powder.

Also Read: Husband Makes "Carnivore Chips" To Fulfil Wife's Cravings





Next, he sets up a coal stove and grills the marinated chicken until it is cooked. Then comes the twist - he removes the meat from the bones and mixes it with shredded cheese, yoghurt and parsley in a bowl. After combining everything, he reassembles the minced chicken around the bones, coats them with egg, and then rolls them in the Cheetos powder. Finally, the chicken is deep-fried on high heat until crispy. Watch the full viral recipe video here:







Also Read: Viral Recipe For Dahi Tikhari Gets Over 48 Million Views





This unique combination impressed the foodies online as they expressed their thoughts on the recipe in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Looks amazing, hope I get to try it sometime."





Another added, "Bro's cooking skills are fire."





A viewer asked, "Do you invite your followers to eat?"





"I love your videos very much. I admire your commitment and also the team. I really feel the TRUE cravings when I watch you cook," read a comment.





Several people shared recipes to try in the next video, including "Korean-style ramen" and "dahi vada from Odisha."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.