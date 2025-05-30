Cravings are nothing short of a culinary adventure. One moment you are yearning for pickles, the next, you are dying for chocolate ice cream. While there's no harm in occasional indulgence, maintaining a balanced diet is important. This gets even more important during pregnancy and here, partners have a pivotal role to play. A video of a man preparing homemade chicken “carnivore chips” for his pregnant wife when she demanded store-bought chips proves the point.





The video, gone viral on Instagram, comes with a text layout that reads, “POV: Your pregnant wife is craving chips, but she needs extra protein to grow a baby, so you made carnivore chips.” It opens to the dotting husband adding a medley of seasonings to a bowl of fresh ground chicken. A dash of salt goes into the mix and is blended uniformly. Next, he scoops out the mixture and transfers it to a parchment paper. The mixture is rolled out into a thin consistency before the parchment paper is removed. The thin sheet is then baked for 45 minutes until crispy.

The final result comes out as “crunchy and addicting” as claimed by the man. He tears a piece from the crispy chicken sheet and dips it into guacamole, relishing the meal. The side note revealed the ingredients used to make the snack. It read, “These chicken chips are my obsession lately! It is SO good and too easy to eat. My kids love them too! Ingredients: 1 lb ground chicken, 1 tbsp Garlic Powder, 1 tbsp Cumin, 1 tbsp Paprika, 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp baking soda.”





The post received plenty of reactions.





“Awesome idea and especially for a preggo mama! I had GD with my first, but I didn't with my second, and I still made sure to eat extra protein and steer clear of processed carbs. Super important,” shared one user.





“This looks infinitely better than regular chips,” noted another.





“This looks amazing. Not currently pregnant, but definitely need more protein and less junk, and this is definitely such a good idea,” lauded one person.





“You can also cut turkey bacon into squares and air fry it... Super easy,” suggested an individual.





“If she's having a craving, it's because her body is requiring something in that food. She probably needs the carbs,” pointed out a critic.





“They look delicious, but let the poor woman have her pregnancy cravings,” urged someone else.





So far, the video has received over 4 million views.