Delivery apps have allowed us to experience eating (and ordering) food in ways that were not possible earlier. Thanks to these apps, we can get different types of dishes conveniently delivered to our homes at any time. We can try food and drinks from restaurants without ever actually visiting them. But these apps have also faced criticism. Some of their disadvantages may seem obvious, but others only come to light when we use them more frequently. For instance, comedian Vir Das recently faced a unique problem when he ordered food through one such platform.

Also Read: Grew Up In The 90s? Vir Das' Tweet About 90s Food Will Make You Nostalgic





Vir Das took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain his dilemma. A delivery agent, who was apparently assigned to pick up his food order, called him up to ask for the exact location of the restaurant. It turned out that neither of them knew. Although the moment could be interpreted as rather ironic or humorous, Vir Das felt that it reflected something bigger about food delivery apps in general.





He wrote, "In a first today, a food delivery app guy called me and asked me where the restaurant was. I was like "I don't know, I've never been there," and then he said "I don't know either". Then we just had a moment of silence on the phone. It was like this industry had peaked."

Also Read: Vir Das' "Ithaalian" Cheat Meal Features Pizza, Salsa, Salad, And More





In the past, Vir Das had taken to social media to call out another type of delivery app. He took to Instagram to share examples of notifications he received from Zepto (the popular quick commerce platform) and asked the company to stop sending them to him. "I don't care if you're thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don't want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop." he wrote. Zepto responded to his post. Click here to read the full story.