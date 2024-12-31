A Swiggy delivery agent has gone viral on social media after sharing the challenges of the job. With more people turning to online food delivery, many take up roles of delivering food for popular apps. In a viral Instagram clip, now with over 2.8 million views, the agent (@amriithah) discusses the "hardest and most hated part" of the job - collecting orders from malls. Since many food outlets operate from large malls, delivery agents often have to navigate these complexes. The agent mentions walking through "Asia's second-largest mall to take normal orders," referring to Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

According to the post, delivery agents are paid Rs 25 for 5 km and must park their vehicles outside the mall. They receive no "extra payment" for the time and effort required to collect orders from within the "crowded" malls.

In the caption, the agent explains, "We have to park our vehicle (separate parking slots are there) and take the service lift, get to the food court, and walk to the shop from where we got the order. There is no extra allowance for these orders. We almost lose 10-20 minutes just to collect these orders, and after taking them, we have to use the normal exit, which is also usually crowded."





The agent further suggests changes: "Why can't malls collect the orders at the lower level to make our job easier? Or why aren't we getting paid extra?"







Many viewers voiced their support for the delivery agent in the comments:





A user noted, "Some malls do delivery guys dirty - no main entrance, no using elevators, escalators, or even restrooms meant for customers."

Another commented, "I wish everyone would do this job at least once in their lifetime and see how these guys are treated."

Sharing a similar experience, one said, "True. I did a part-time job with Zomato in Bangalore. Same issues - loss of time and money."

A viewer urged, "@swiggyindia, you need to pay more for such situations."





NDTV reached out to Swiggy for a response, but the company has yet to comment on the matter.