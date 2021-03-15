Almost each one of us is guilty of eyeing others' food, whether back in school or at work. When grass is greener on the other side, it's difficult to enjoy your own meal while salivating for what someone else is eating. But only a few can muster up the courage to actually steal others' food. So when a woman found out that her eggs were stolen in office by one of her colleagues, she came up with a clever trick to punish the culprit and also prevent it from happening ever again. She posted up a note that scared the thief to an extent that they had to come out and admit to the mischief. Read on.

Kojo, son of the woman whose eggs were stolen, posted a screenshot of the note to catch the miscreant of this harmless work prank. The picture of the note left other Twitter users in splits. It read, "Attention Attention Attention! To Whom It May Concern: I had a carton of eggs in the fridge and it's gone! Whoever took the eggs please know that those eggs are not chicken eggs and are not meant for consumption. If you have not consumed them please discard but if you have please see me for the antidote. They are eggs from a rare bird in Africa. Thank you! Ama."

Take a look at the post:

(Also Read: Father Pretends To Steal Food Off Cartoon On T.V, Kid Jumps With Joy In The Viral Video)

Do you want to know what happened next? Kojo revealed in his caption, "So my mom saw that her eggs were missing at work so she posted this note. Later some white dude came to her stressed for the antidote thinking he was going to die.. ngl this is genius."

The hilarious Twitter post raked in 208.k likes, 26.7k retweets and thousands of comments. Everyone seemed to have a good laugh over this incident. Kojo wrote another comment on the post, saying, "This taking off so moral of the story, don't touch what's not yours!!!"

Here are some funny reactions to the viral post:



(Also Read: Man Sits In A Pool Of Beans For 24 Hours To Save His Favourite Restaurant)

Isn't this post funny? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.