Imagine being served a plate of freshly made kadhi pakoda with rice on a hot summer afternoon. Not only is the dish comforting, but it can also provide a cooling effect. This North Indian staple is a household favourite in India. When the golden-spongy pakodas meet the creamy-tangy gravy, the feeling is nothing short of bliss. Now, Instagram food channel Veg Village Food has shared a video that calls out to all kadhi pakoda fans. In their signature style, the elderly woman and the cook prepared a huge quantity of kadhi pakoda on an equally enormous tawa that had us simply drooling.





The video opens to the cook pouring a sufficient quantity of oil into a pan, followed by red chillies, red mustard seeds and cumin seeds. The concoction is stirred well with a big spatula before chopped onions are added. A medley of masalas — turmeric, salt, pepper and more goes into the mix. After that, the cook pours a bucket full of curd into a separate container and blends it with a machine. Corn flour and water make up for the thick gravy, and it is added to the previous mixture. Fried pakodas are then added to the curry and stirred until bubbles start arising from it. Once the kadhi pakodas are ready, they are scooped out with a big serving spoon and served on plates.

Watch the full video below:

The internet flooded the comments section with reactions.





One user called the elderly woman a “hardworking lady.”





Another called the kitchen set-up “Bheem ki rasoi”.





“Dadi ki kadhi meri favourite dish hai. Muh mei paani aa gaya. Mujhe bhi zara sa dae dijiye dadi ji (Dadi's kadhi is my favourite. My mouth's watering. Please give me some of it),” wrote a kadhi pakoda lover.





“They're donating to needy people?” asked one person.





“This level of expertise is mind-blogging,” gushed one person.





Lauding the hygienic preparation process, an individual noted, “Kitni safai se bana rahi hai (She's making it with such cleanliness).”





So far, the video has received over 8.9 million views