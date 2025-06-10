After spending three years in New York, techie Maninder Singh returned home to India. Since then, he and his wife have set up a food stall in Mohali selling various homemade North Indian delicacies. Singh's story, which was shared on Instagram by the blogger @realfoodler, has gone viral and received a lot of interest online. Singh explains that he has around 12 years of work experience. Apart from IT, he has worked in the fields of retail, call centres and sales.

He shows a driving license to the camera as proof of him having lived in New York. He clarifies that he wasn't deported. Rather, he came back to the country after his father died. He explains that his wife has two decades of culinary experience, and they thus decided to start a food venture together. She is the one who prepares the dishes, while Maninder helps her out. He shows some of the food items he has at the stall to the blogger, which include rajma, kadhi pakoda, rice, roomali rotis, soya chaap curry and mango lassi.

The viral video has grabbed many eyeballs online. In the comments, several users applauded Maninder. Read some of the reactions here:





"Exactly what I wanna do in future after I retire."





"Nothing wrong with it. Hard, honest work wins."





"Kudos to his wife for working so hard."





"God bless him in abundance."





"In India, we need to get more used to doing all kinds of jobs. The stigma attached to certain kinds of jobs is very high. In the USA, everyone does and is open to doing every kind of job. I hope this culture becomes more common among Indians."





"Everyone finds peace in their own way."





