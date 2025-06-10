Japan's tech-savvy innovations often leave us wide-eyed. But their mind-blowing culinary creations are equally awe-inspiring. Recently, a video that has gone viral on Instagram shows viewers the art of making sweet red bean and salted butter toast in Osaka, also known as ogura toast. Unlike typical bread toasts, this one is rich, savoury, and sweet, making each bite worth the calories. The buttery dish simply melts in your mouth, offering a satisfying feeling. The video comes with a text layout that reads, "When you order Toast in Japan."

In the first step, a whole white bread loaf, known as shokupan in Japan, is inserted into a bread-slicing machine. Once the slices are dispensed, they are stacked one after another and cut in half from the middle. Next, big chunks of Hokkaido butter - a type of creamy butter made from fresh milk and produced in Hokkaido are put in a container. A substantial amount of luscious honey is drizzled on it, and the concoction is stirred uniformly. The bread slices are glazed, kept in a tray and coated with sugar. After that, they are caramelised in the oven. The bread slices come out freshly baked and golden-brown. They are crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. In the following step, the excess crust around the edges is removed before once again slicing them in half. Salted butter and smooth red bean paste act as the flavourful filling. And voila! Ogura toast is ready to be savoured.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"I think it would be delicious just to eat all the baked bread, but they even put peanut butter in there," wrote a user.





"Now that's the correct thickness of sliced bread," approved another.





"Wow, this is going to be delicious," noted a foodie.





"The outside looks super crispy," pointed out one person.





"It is the height of sweetness," commented an individual.





"That red bean filling kicks it up another notch," read a remark.





Would you like to give this delicious ogura toast a try?