The humble kadhi could definitely be one of the very few dishes that we would eat on repeat without any complaints, don't you think? Easy to prepare, delicious and tangy, the classic kadhi pakoda and rice combo is one of those comforting soul foods that we can savour at any given time. And if you think you can have kadhi for every single meal, you are in luck - because there are a variety of ways you can prepare the same dish. From Gujarati Kadhi to Maharashtrian to even Dhaba style kadhi, these kadhi recipes are unique and delicious in their own ways. What remains the same is the creamy curd and besan based gravy along with the crisp onion pakodas to add texture and flavour to the dish. If you are a fan of the flavourful lunch favourite, here are some of the different kadhi recipes from the different regions of the country. With all this variety, you can make a quick kadhi dish every single day of the week and still not get bored of it.

Here Are 5 Regional Kadhi From Different Parts Of The Country:

1. Punjabi Kadhi Pakoda:

Starting of the dish with the signature Punjabi kadhi pakoda. Delicious creamy gravy with soft fried pakodis dipped in it, it is made with gram flour, spices and chillies. A popular lunch dish, you can pair the Punjabi kadhi pakoda with a plate of warm fluffy rice or serve it with hot roti as well. Click here for the recipe.

The Punjabi Kadhi is delicious and easy to make

2. Rajasthani Kadhi:

The Rajasthani cuisine is known for its spices and flavour and you can find them in this kadhi recipe as well. Made with whole red chillies, red chilli powder, and green chillies, this Rajasthani kadhi recipe is here to tantalize your taste buds with the heat and flavours. Try making palak tofu pakodas with the curry and pair with a delicious jeera pulao, click here for the complete recipe.

3. Gujarati Kadhi:

The Gujarati cuisine is known for its love of mixing the sweet and savoury together and that is exactly what makes this dish stand out amongst the other kadhi recipes. The Gujarati kadhi is usually served without any pakodas in it, make a runny mixture of jaggery, besan, curd and cook this until done, temper with butter, mustard seeds, ginger-garlic, chillies etc. and devour it hot and delicious. Here is the recipe for you.

Gujarati kadhi is slightly sweeter than other kadhis

4. Garhwali Kadhi:

The Garhwali Kadhi recipe uses a kind of millet as the base for the gravy. It is made by mixing and cooking together the millet paste, curd and water, add the dried spices and let this cook until thickened. Pair with a plate of rice and enjoy the creamy kadhi from the mountains. Click here for the recipe.





5. Maharashtrian Kadhi:

The Maharashtrian kadhi recipe is quite similar to the others except that it is made less tangy and without pakoda's. Prepare a mix of curd and besan in a bowl, add this to the pan along with curry leaves and dried red chillies. Mix well and cook until thickened a little bit. Serve with some rice or Maharashtrian style bakhri roti. Click here for the recipe of Maharashtrian Kadhi.

This recipe has no pakodas in it.

There you have it, 5 regional kadhi's you can try and make at home to enjoy the regional taste.