Viral Twitter Pic Pairs <i>Chai</i> Ice Cream With Sugar <i>Parantha</i>, Intrigues Netizens

The widely popular Chai is a drink that Indians love to pair with a number of dishes. Some like a Samosa to go with their favourite cup of tea, others prefer a Khaman Dhokla along with it. Chai Parantha is also one combination that people adore. Chai-lovers were in for an intriguing surprise when their favourite food combination was reinvented. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to share his own take on the much-loved combination of 'Chai Parantha'. Take a look at the pictures he shared:
Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U
— Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020
The pictures were shared by Twitter user Owais Siddiqui. He created an interesting version of the classic combination of Chai Parantha. Rather than consuming the beverage along with the bread, he converted the bread into a sugary treat and paired it with chai-flavoured ice-cream. "Chai Paratha reimagined," was what Siddiqui titled his creation as.
The innovative dish took Twitter by storm, amassing over 3k likes and nearly 2k retweets. Netizens were divided over the fusion food. While some users were interested to know how it tasted, others did not find the combination appealing. Take a look at the reactions:
Wow, this looks too good.
— Karachi_mommy (@RandomBytes1) October 8, 2020
Paratha has its own taste and then laced with sugar? That's way too far bruh!
But khuda k lye tell me how did you make chai ice cream? ????
— Bilal Mustafa (@B_Mustafa_Khan) October 9, 2020
You should fry a poori first and then bake it into that cone shape. That's how Europeans make traditional wafer cones.
— Sai Chimata (@_saichai) October 8, 2020
Hate me but I have tried paratha with Rabri, chilled mangoes, fresh cream, peanut butter, jam, nutella etc ps: paratha is good with everything.
— Sheharyar Jaffri (@sheharyaralii) October 8, 2020
The most abominable thing ive seen on twitter all day.
— Muzzammil Ahmed (@muzz4000) October 8, 2020
Of all the people criticising here, there must be many who have had pancakes with ice cream, but yeah, “how dare you made its desi version”?
— Hamid Ali (@perokhel) October 9, 2020
@Aadiiroy isnt it discrimination of chai? It is totally injustice to chai and can hurt feelings of millions of masses
— Sheryar Baloch (@Sheryar84474807) October 8, 2020
Clearly an unpopular opinion, looking at the comments, but at least on paper, this looks like a decent combination. I have had sugary theplas & parathas, and also spiced ice-cream (spice-cream, in short) separately and they taste good. As a combo, it's .... Intriguing.— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) October 9, 2020
However the combination turned out to taste, we have to give the user full marks for creativity! Would you like to try the Chai ice cream with a sugar parantha? Tell us in the comments below about your thoughts.
