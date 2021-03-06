Viral: UP's 98-Year-Old Man Selling 'Chana' For Living Is One Inspiring Video On Internet

This viral video garnered hundreds of views

Highlights Old man from Uttar Pradesh sells chana for his own living.

The video inspired many.

The 98-year old man was felicitated by UP govt. for being self-reliant.

Internet is a potpourri of various types of content. From the ones that enhance knowledge to the entertaining funny videos- you get all types of content on the internet to satisfy your soul and keep you engaged. Scrolling your social media handles, you will also find some inspiring videos that will not only make you stand and take a look, but also melt your heart and make your day. Recently, we came across one such video of a 98-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who instead of being dependent on others, still works hard to make his living. Raebareli's Vijay Pal Singh sells chana chaat on the streets to earn his own bread. Let's take a look at the video:





In the video, Vijay Pal Singh is seen making chana chaat for a customer. When asked about the reason for working till date, he said, it's not a compulsion. He does it to stay fit. He further stated that he can't sit idle at home. This video inspired many on Twitter, garnering hundreds of views, likes and comment.





According to a report in ANI, Uttar Pradesh government appreciated and felicitated the 98-year-old for being self-reliant at this age. He was invited to the District Magistrate's office recently, where he was handed Rs 11,000 cash, walking stick, shawl and a ration card.





