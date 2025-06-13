The preparation of food items is itself a work of art. But what if they are further blended with various art forms? An artist on Instagram, who goes by the name Josia Reichen, shared a video documenting how he incorporated the Mario pixel mosaic art into delectable cookies. These mosaics are created by arranging small, often square, tiles, plastic bricks (like LEGOs) or even fused beads to depict a pixelated image of the Super Mario character. And we can't say no to the typically small, flat and sweet baked delights, containing just flour, sugar and other ingredients such as raisins, oats, chocolate chips, nuts, etc. Can you?

Also Read: Artist Creates Aloo Paratha Painting So Realistic, It'll Make You Want To Take A Bite





Now, coming to his recipe, Josia begins the video by showcasing how he has been layering the thin strips of varied colours one above the other to form a pattern of his choice. The thin stripes were derived from cutting the flat shortbread dough bars in 10 different colours via a manual mozzarella cheese/soft candy cube cutter. They were then layered with the application of what seemed like food oil to make a sticky block.





Afterwards, the exterior portions are cut and separated to form thin slices of the smooth food tile representing the Mario pixel mosaics. They are further cut into round shapes to place on top of what seems like tortillas, topped with coils of chocolate syrup mixed with other ingredients. That's it, when baked, the Super Mario Cookie 2.0 comes out simply irresistible. “400 shortbread dough bars in 10 different colours - assembled to a Super Mario pixel mosaic,” read the caption of the video for these artistic cookies.

Also Read: This Stunning Food Art Featuring Carrots Has Over 11 Million Views





Josia's artistic creation has so far clocked 3.72 lakh views on Instagram, with foodies showing their appreciation for the Super Mario Cookie 2.0 in the comments section.





A cupcake artist said, “Very cool,” while another chef called it, “Super cool.”





One user stated, “This is just the most amazing cookie creation I have ever seen.”





Another foodie makes a humble request, penning, “Can you do it with cheese?”





One person exclaimed, “Amazing chef.”





“That is amazing!” read another comment.





We are drooling over the mouth-watering Super Mario Cookie 2.0. Aren't you?