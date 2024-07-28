In the age of social media, food reels have become a sensation, captivating audiences worldwide. But what makes them so compelling? The answer lies in the fact that food is a sensory experience that can leave a lasting impression. When we sit down to enjoy a meal, three key elements come together to create a truly unforgettable experience – aroma, taste and presentation. Recently, a food artist captivated the internet with a mesmerising video showing his exceptional creativity, skill and attention to detail. With a few simple ingredients - carrots, cucumbers and cherries - Guoguo To has created a visually stunning dish that is almost too beautiful to eat.

The video begins with Guoguo expertly slicing carrots into thin, delicate pieces. Next, with expert precision and patience, he makes a cucumber base by cutting vertical grooves and carefully placing the carrot slices inside slits. When the carrot slices unfold partially, it creates a beautiful flower-like design. The finishing touch was a perfectly placed cherry on top of this masterpiece. “Making carrots into art,” his caption read. Check out the video below:

The video has since gone viral on Instagram with over 11 million views.

One user commented, "This carrot flower turned out perfect...a small detail that adorns your table with splendid dishes."

Another user wrote, "What a charming video and with this music, I was enchanted."

"What a beautiful flower, and a lot of creativity,” a comment read.

Someone else quipped, “Wonderful...am going to do it.”

An enthusiastic user wrote, “Beautiful and easy. I wanted to do the design course on vegetables and fruits.”

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments.

