Diljit Dosanjh seems to have captivated the internet. The popular Punjabi singer has made headlines for various reasons. Among the most recent is his becoming the first Indian artiste to be featured on the cover of Billboard Canada. His tunes also continue to take social media by storm. Fans express their admiration for their favourite celebrities in different ways. Some days ago, an artist paid tribute to Diljit with a delightful witty post that had a foodie element in it. On Instagram, Sabari Venu (@meancurry) shared a reel in which he had animated an outline of Diljit's face on the inside of a dosa!





In the now-viral video, we see a crispy dosa folded in half on a plate. The artist opens it to reveal the animation and the 'face' begins to sing some lines from Diljit's famous song, 'Lover'. Sabari is known for his puns and this post also had some wordplay, of course. He simply named it "Diljit Dosa". The caption reads, "Found a Diljit in my Dosa... and he cooked." Watch the full video below:







The Instagram post has received a lot of love online. In the comments section, some users responded with humorous remarks. Check out some of the reactions below:





"The only Diljit I can afford."





"Didn't know I needed to see this pun play out."





"This is so cute."





"Putting the pun in Punjabi."





"Who leaked my dad's genius joke?"





"My humour is broken."





"This is even funnier if you follow Diljit's Snapchat. Dosa seems to be his favourite breakfast. He's always trying to convince his home chefs to make them, but more often than not they turn out terribly."





"People are dying to buy his tickets and this person casually stopped him from singing."





This tribute seems fitting as Diljit Dosanjh is a foodie himself. A few weeks back, he posted a reel about what he cooked on a "busy day," showing us how he made a mouth-watering chicken curry. Click here to read the full story.





