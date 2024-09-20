Diljit Dosanjh is entertaining fans worldwide with his Dil-luminati tour. He recently performed in Paris, France, on September 19, 2024, at Zenith Paris - La Villette. But what kept Diljit in high spirits? Delicious meals, of course! The food enthusiast shared glimpses of his culinary adventures in an Instagram post. The first photo in his carousel showcased a spread of fresh fruits, including bananas, apples, watermelon slices and berries, beautifully arranged on a table. There were also a few white bowls placed alongside the fruits. Sharing the post, he wrote, “PARIS, sound check.”





Previously, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video showcasing his time in Paris. He met fans and indulged in some scrumptious dishes. In the video posted on his official account, the singer was seen standing in front of a cafe. Among the foodie highlights were an aromatic cup of hot beverage and a large bowl of what appeared to be granola, topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries and chopped apples and bananas. He also enjoyed a toast topped with mashed avocados and pomegranate seeds. Diljit thoroughly savoured the delightful spread, and his happiness was clear for all to see. Click here to read more.





Being a foodie at heart, Diljit Dosanjh often delights his fans with his food shenanigans. He once shared a delicious recipe for a chocolate banana cake. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer started the process by mixing milk and flour. He then strained some cocoa powder while his friends chopped dry fruits. Next, he combined the ingredients into the cake batter and took a bunch of bananas, splitting them in half. To find out the next steps of his recipe, read here.





We can not wait to share more foodie stories by Diljit Dosanjh.