Cutting cake on birthdays is a sweet tradition. Be it a creamy vanilla indulgence or a rich chocolate haven, each bite feels like a ritual of celebrating another year around the sun. But a now-viral video seems to be breaking this norm. Recently, a digital creator '@_angelo.marasigan' posted a video on Instagram where the birthday boy was seen ditching the quintessential cake and opting for an enormous chicken sandwich instead. “When your friend chooses to have a massive chicken sandwich over a birthday cake,” read the text overlay.





The clip opens to the content creator sporting a shocking expression as he watches the giant chicken sandwich being prepared. First, a large, oval-shaped bread is kept on the table, and it is drizzled with a sufficient quantity of mustard sauce. A container full of pickles goes on top of the bread. Crispy-fried chicken is added after that, followed by shredded coleslaw and an additional layer of sauce. The more the merrier, right? Next, the birthday boy places a huge bun on top of all the ingredients before taking a scrumptious bite. The video ends with the man blowing out the candles. The side note read, “I'll take a massive chicken sandwich over a cake any day.”

The post received a flurry of reactions.





“Omg this is so me!!! I love this!” exclaimed a user.





“This made me so hungry,” confessed a foodie.





“I was disappointed that it was not a giant chicken piece and now I am disappointed in myself for thinking that would be possible in the first place,” read a remark.





“Honestly, we already have too many sweet cakes, let us eat some savoury stuff,” noted one person.





Joining the bandwagon was KFC. They wrote, “Celebrating with flavour”





“Taking notes for my next birthday,” confessed an individual.





Check out this comment: “I want to hate it, but I am not sure if I do.”





So far, the video has collected over 4.1 million views. What are your thoughts on this?