Bold fusion recipes are nothing new in today's culinary world. Every day, the internet stumbles upon quirky food creations that spark curiosity and debate. While some unconventional ideas - like chia seed rotis, chocolate momos, or fruit golas - often draw criticism from foodies, many of them eventually win over hearts and taste buds alike. Now, a street food vendor in Kolkata has taken fusion to the next level with his latest invention: Coke Scrambled Eggs. In a video shared by a food content creator, the vendor is seen pouring a can of Coca-Cola into a frying pan. Interestingly, as the Coke heats up, the vendor casually slips on his shirt.

Then, he cracks six eggs into the same utensil and firmly stirs them with the soft drink. The vendor also chops a few pieces of onion and green chillies and mixes them properly with the already-cooked scrambled eggs, adding layers of richness to the amazing dish. Finally, the vendor garnishes them with a few slices of tomato on top and serves it hot to the customers. As per the caption of the clip, we get to know that the amazing Coke Scrambled Eggs recipe is priced at Rs 100.

Also Read: Megan Thee Stallion Tries Snail Dish, Mussels With Queen Latifah. Watch Her Funny Reaction

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: Woman Calls Cooking "Waste Of Money," Eats Only Restaurant Food Everyday

The video has been viewed 4.5 million times so far, leaving foodies around the world startled by the Indian street food recipe. One user said, "Food for your enemy." Another mentioned, "Homemade diarrhea with Coke (name of the dish)." Someone hilariously called it the "Eggcola virus." "Bro, next time Red Bull, please," said a social media user in a lighthearted manner. "Overcooked eggs and a side of diarrhea," added another.

A fourth comment read, "Cola egg tomato pepper," followed by a series of tears-of-joy emojis. "I immediately knew he was a master chef when he put on the white shirt," read a hilarious comment. Meanwhile, Michal Kovac, a Michelin-trained culinary coach, said, "This has to be the worst scrambled egg I've ever seen."

What do you think about the unique recipe for Coca-Cola Scrambled Eggs? Do let us know in the comments below!