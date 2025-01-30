Online food delivery apps make our shopping experience easier. However, many users question the additional charges and fees on these apps. Recently, viral videos circulating on social media showed several Zepto users flagging differences in fruit and vegetable prices for Android and iPhone users. Now, in a new Instagram video, a user (@raw_nitinjoshi) claims this difference exists even for packaged items with the same MRP. The user says this is achieved through additional charges for iPhone users.





The viral video shows one Android phone and an iPhone placed next to each other. On the Zepto app, each phone has the same delivery address and identical items in the cart. While the price for each item is also the same, the total bill for the iPhone exceeds by about Rs 22. The user then shows that the iPhone user has an additional "item handling cost" of Rs 30.99.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.





The viral video has clocked more than 10 million views and several users were left concerned. Take a look at the comments section:





A user wrote, "Not just Zepto but every app on iPhone is charging more."





Another suggested, "I think we should all return to local stores."





One said, "Switching back to Android after watching this and confirming that it is indeed true."





Another added, "This is really scary. We need to spread the word so people stop using it. A handling fee of Rs 31 and then GST on that, and that too only for a particular segment of the users, is absolutely unacceptable. And hiding it with item costs is even worse."





NDTV has reached out to Zepto for a comment but they are yet to respond.