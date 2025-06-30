Milkshakes are a heavenly respite in the hot summer season and also a refreshing saviour when the monsoon humidity kicks in. When you think of milkshakes, it's the classic flavours that instantly pop into our minds: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and so on. But what if you were served a glass of vegetable milkshake? No, we are not kidding. Thanks to popular digital creator Pushpek Sidhu, social media users have come across a bizarre drink, aka Saag Milkshake. A peculiar twist of leafy, green vegetables to the classic shake.





The video opens to a voiceover saying, “Have you tried our brand new Saag Milkshake?” It was followed by Pushpek Sidhu's shocked reaction, which did not come as a surprise. The preparation involves adding a “generous scoop of luxuriously creamy” vanilla ice cream into a blender, followed by “pure, organic, hand-stirred saag”. The cook claims the vegetable to be a “secret ingredient”. Next, the two items are mixed uniformly before the concoction is poured into a glass and topped with whipped cream. Adding to the uncanniness, the Saag Milkshake is then garnished with “a fragrant sprig of coriander” for that final touch.

Unable to digest the recipe, Pushpek Sidhu shared, “That's not what they meant when they said, ‘Wake up to reality. Nothing ever goes as planned in this accursed world.” He playfully remarked that the chef who made the vegetable milkshake should be sent straight to jail for 25 years without parole.

The internet had lots to say about the video.





“Next, what?! Karela (bittergourd) Smoothie,” asked a dissatisfied user.





“Someone, please stop the planet. I want to get off,” exclaimed another.





A person admitted that they were left “traumatised” by the milkshake.





“Goes well with makki k rasgulle,” joked an individual.





A foodie mistook the milkshake for “a matcha shake”.





“This is a war crime literally,” pointed out someone else.





“Looks so nasty,” read a critical remark.





So far, the video has received over 1 million views.