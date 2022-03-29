What is the one thing that keeps you hooked to the internet? Is it the motivational videos? Or maybe some adorable baby videos? It could also be those funny videos that humour us on our bad days. We always find ourselves just scrolling through the internet as all these things keep us entertained for hours. Plus, with the advent of social media, the content is just waiting for us to click on it. And thanks to this, we often come across many bizarre things that confuse us sometimes yet make us laugh. Recently, one such humorous video of a delivery person has been going viral. But why, you ask? As the delivery person was standing at someone's door, she was surprised by an ape taking the pizza from her! Yes, you read it right.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @videopost.s, we can see a delivery person knocking on the door. To her surprise, when someone opens the door, it's an ape! Looking at that, the woman takes two steps behind. Then, as the ape brings his hand forward, the woman gives him the pizza box, takes the money and runs away. You can watch the full video here:





Since this video was uploaded, it has garnered 39.9 million views with 3.5 million likes. Thousands of people have also commented on the video. One user said, "That is one calm employee, she handed over the pizza like she's seen a tipsy guy, not a monkey!" Someone also said, "No one would believe her story if this wasn't on a video." Another person said, "The delivery person must have really thought hard why she still needs that job."





Many people also said, "The monkeys are evolving" and "Rise of the planet of the apes."