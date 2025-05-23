Picture this: You are walking down the street when suddenly a woman playfully raises her glass of beverage toward you, offering a spontaneous "cheers." What would be your response? Well, digital creator Jony Lee has been doing something similar - but for a joyful cause. By sharing a thoughtful video on Instagram, she has shown that life is not as serious as we often make it out to be. Whether it is an embarrassing moment or an awkward encounter, people usually forget these things quickly.

The clip opens with Jony Lee strolling down the street with an iced coffee in hand. "Cheers!" she calls out enthusiastically to a random stranger. He does not reciprocate and simply walks past her. She faces a similar response from two random girls and an elderly woman. But one time, it clicks! When she holds up a packaged drink to a couple, the man ignores her like the rest, but the woman with him clinks her own drink in return. That heartfelt moment was all it took to add meaning to Jony Lee's mission. A text overlay then reveals why Jony Lee started this unusual "cheer-ing" practice. It read, "I started cheers-ing strangers to expose myself to uncomfortable situations. Some days, I couldn't beat the anxiety around it. But with every rejection, each success was a little bit sweeter."





"Do I still hate rejection? Yes" she captioned the post with utmost sincerity.

Check out the reactions below:





“We as adults forget to add joy and playfulness to everyday life. I applaud you for breaking through uncomfortable barriers,” praised a user.





“Girl, some people struggle with social anxiety. You're really cool, keep it in mind,” lauded another.





“Girl, I pray one day you pass me,” hoped another.





“I love this so much,” gushed one person.





“I'd be stoked if someone did this to me,” admitted an individual.





A few others criticised Jony Lee for recording people without their consent.





So far, the video has garnered nearly 13 million views.