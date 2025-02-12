Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently in India as part of his Mathematics tour. He recently visited Arijit Singh's hometown of Jiaganj in West Bengal. A video circulating online shows Singh giving Sheeran a ride on his scooter, with a group of people following along. Notably, the two musicians opted for a casual outing, forgoing heavy security. The singers were not surrounded by heavy security and seemed to enjoy their time together. Now, another video from the same area has taken social media by storm.





The short clip shows Ed Sheeran relishing lassi (the famous Indian yoghurt-based drink) at a humble local stall. Shared by the Instagram account @believeinarijit, the video features the singer as well as some members of his crew. They are seen holding camera equipment, as is Sheeran. The vendor gets the drink ready and hands the glass to him. The singer takes it gratefully and nods at him in cheers. "When Ed Sheeran meets Bengal's sweetness - a lassi moment in Jiaganj!" the caption read. Take a look below:

Also Read: Ed Sheeran Relished These Desi Delicacies During His India Trip In 2024





The clip has received a lot of interest online. A few people jokingly compared it to Ed Sheeran's not-so-positive encounter with the police in Bengaluru some days ago, who had stopped his impromptu performance. Other users simply applauded his humble personality. Read some of the reactions below:





"Bangalore police should see this."





"Both are so down to earth, they don't even have a bit of show-off."





"Give Him an Aadhar Card Already And Send Him To Kolkata."





"We got Ed to drink Lassi in West Bengal before GTA VI."





"Had To Admit That Both Arijit Singh And ED Sheeran Are Way Too Down To Earth Huge Respect Towards Them."





"Bro enjoying his life... peaceful..."





"I really loved the gesture of the Lassi seller.. how sweetly he just declined to take money from the legend. That's the beauty of West Bengal's hospitality."





Take a look at Amul's topical for Ed Sheeran's viral Bengaluru moment here.