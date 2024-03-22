Let's agree, Ed Sheeran's trip to India was quite a vibrant one. And for the last few days, social media was flooded with glimpses of the British singer-song writer's activities in Mumbai. From his performance with Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik to partying with Shah Rukh Khan and playing cricket with Shubhman Gill, every picture and video made the headlines, with fans going gaga over them. But did you know, the tour was quite an indulgent one as well? Wonder how we got to know that? So we say, check out his latest post on Instagram. It seems the singer cannot get over the magic of the country!

Days after his concert, Ed Sheeran dropped a round up video of his India tour. It starts with the glimpses of his concert, fan meetup and more. But the next half of the video is what grabbed all our attention. We could see the singer trying his hands on making the much popular Mumbai street food 'Misal Pav', with Chef Sanjyot Keer. It doesn't end here. The video also has a glimpse of him devouring plates of the delicious butter chicken.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote: "A round-up of the India tour trip! Can't wait to come back...." Well, we totally get it!

Watch the complete video here:

Now, if Ed Sheeran's video of misal pav and butter chicken is making you drool, then we have a perfect solution for the same. All you need to do is spare some time in kitchen and make yourself these delicious recipes over the weekend. And guess what, we have the recipes as well.

Click here for misal pav recipe. Click here for the classic butter chicken recipe.

Happy Indulgence, everyone!