Videos of foreigners tasting niche Indian delicacies for the first time often catch the attention of foodies online. Recently, one such post by an English bodybuilder in Kerala went viral on Instagram. It stood out not just for his choice of snacks but also for the setting in which he relished them. The reel was shared by Liverpool-based Dan Burke, who tried both sweet and savoury local treats. The video shows him seated on a boat in Kerala and eating them off a plate while sharing his candid thoughts on each food item.





Dan begins by tasting a meat cutlet. He's left impressed by its taste and softness. He compares its texture to that of a fish cake. "The spice is nice - doesn't blow your head off, but you know it's there." Next, he bites into a piece of jalebi. He is wowed by both the flavour and the appearance of this famous treat. He notes that "it looks as good as it tastes." However, he doesn't recommend it to those who don't have a big sweet tooth.





The snack that follows is a savoury, protein-loaded meat roll. He likens its texture to that of a pancake roll. Its stuffing reminds him of the steak bakes he used to have back at home. He calls this roll the "best" of the lot he's tried so far. Next, Dan relishes a laddoo with a crumbly texture. He adds, "It kind of reminds me of the biscuits you have in your nan's house. It makes me feel like home."





Finally, Dan savours what he calls the star of the show: an egg puff. He reveals, "I've seen these online before I came here; wanted to try them. They look so good." As he takes a bite, one can hear how crisp the puff is. Dan loved it too. Watch the viral video here:











In another reel, he ranked the snacks and talked more about what he enjoyed about them. The egg puff emerged as his favourite. It was followed by the meat roll, jalebi, laddoo and meat cutlet. Take a look at his full review below:













In the comments, many people shared recommendations for other Kerala delicacies that Dan should taste. Read some of the reactions from Instagram:





"Where is pazhampori?"





"That's a cold puff... Please try a hot flaky one."





"Just try the puffs with lime juice. That's an authentic combo."





"Bro, these are the modern ones, the real ones are kozhukotta, ilayada, neyyappam, unniyappam, etc."





"Try appam with fish moilee."





"Can't beat true Indian food, man."





"Fried king fish and pearl spot is also divine... So is the fish curry and cassava combo."





Neyyappam, Unniyappam, Ela Ada, Achappam, Kuzhalappam, Sukhiyan and the legend... Pazham Pori. Try these and you'll understand Kerala properly."





Dan also addressed how he felt after eating such indulgent foods, given that he is a bodybuilder. A user commented, "Bro, it's a proper cheat meal. It looks like whole day calories in one plate." Dan replied, "It deffo is - felt stuffed to death after it, but worth it. All tasted so good and only here for 3 weeks, so got to fit all the food I can in."