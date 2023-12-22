Remember when Priyanka Chopra Jonas confessed about her “weirdest food habit”? During one of her interviews, the global star revealed that she can “put achaar in anything”. Well, we relate to that completely. Be it dal chawal or humble aloo paratha, desis are simply obsessed with pickles. While achaar can enhance the flavours of any dish, we hardly realised that it can also be used in expressing your love for your favourite celebrity. We say this, as a fan used mango pickle to create a portrait of Kangana Ranaut. Yes, you read that right. Artist Shintu Mourya, who is quite popular for making portraits of celebrities with household items, dropped a video of his latest creation on his Instagram. The clip begins with him serving a few spoonfuls of mango pickles in a bowl. Initially, he starts his portrait with a slice of mango, but when he pours enough masala on his sheet, he uses his fingers.

Honestly, the artist creates the portrait so precisely that it will hook you to the clip. From Kangana Ranaut's eyebrows, eyes, lips, voluminous hair, bindi or her earrings, he drew it all with complete precision.

Check out the video here:







In no time the comments section was flooded with countless users lauding the artwork. Several users stated that the amount of precision he used in this artwork left them speechless. A comment read, “Chatpati painting...excellent work”





A few of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram fan pages called it the “Yummiest painting ever.”





A user commented, “1st time ever seen pickle painting [Thumbs up emoticon].”





Another wrote, “Koi shabd nahi hai humare paas. [We are speechless].”





Many users loved the portrait to such an extent that they claimed that the artist must get a National Award, as a comment read, “Shintu bhai aapko national award milna chahiye. [Shintu Bhai, you must get a National Award].”





“Maine bahut artist ko dekha h lekin jab ap koi painting krte ho kuch v bnate ho apke chehre me alag sa sokkoon dekhne ko milta h. [I have seen many artists but when you make a painting, I see calmness in your portraits],” wrote a fan.

Apart from these, the comments section was flooded with “Outstanding” and fire emoticons.





So far the video has been played more than 4 million times.