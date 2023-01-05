The year 2023 has kick-started with a bang and the excitement is evident from our social media feeds! The new year promises to bring with it opportunity and new promises, and of course, some acts of kindness that warm us up in the cold weather. Recently, one such heartwarming gesture won over the internet. A Zomato delivery agent was asked to deliver an order for cake at 11 pm on New Year's eve, and he managed to deliver it in an hour at 12 am on New Year's day. After he delivered it, the customers who ordered it asked him to join in the celebration and the video of this is winning hearts online. Take a look:

The tweet was shared by user Srivatsa Kishan, where it received 33.6k tweet views and 16.5k video views. "We ordered food at the last minute around 11:00 pm, something in Zomato, and it reached around exactly 12:00 am so we celebrated New Year with the Zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from unexpected people," read the tweet by the customer. In the clip, we could see the Zomato delivery agent cutting the cake while fireworks burst in the background. The customer and his friends were cheering him on.





Internet users were touched by seeing the heartwarming video of the Zomato agent. Several loved the act of kindness by the customers, especially when delivering food is largely said to be a thankless job. "Well done you guys," said one user while another wrote, "Good gesture!"





