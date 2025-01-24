A father-son biker duo recently posted a reel about their experience drinking fresh sugarcane juice in Goa and it has won many hearts. In the video shared by @mrdarcyandtheolman, the younger man of the pair explains that they decided to stop at the side of the road during their biking trip because they spotted a stall selling sugarcane juice. "I absolutely love this. It's literally a drink made from pure sugar cane. I could drink this every day," he declares. Someone off-camera, possibly his father, notes that the stall he has stopped at "looks quite clean." The son agrees and adds that it seems like there's a new machine (for juicing the sugar cane) at the stall.





As the video proceeds, we get glimpses of the refreshing drink being prepared. Later, the man shows off his tall glass of freshly squeezed juice with a natural layer of froth on top. He takes a sip and gives his verdict: "That's bliss. So good, so good." His father also relishes the juice. He says, "It's sweet. It's tasty. It's not like drinking refined sugar. It's got a more intricate and slightly lemon-ish flavour. Well, they probably put lemon in it."





In the caption, he wrote, "My new favourite drink. In India, you will often come across sugar cane drink stalls on the side of the road. We came across this one whilst travelling to Panaji on the Royal Enfields. It's a delicious drink made by pressing sugar cane through a machine press and collecting the juice that gets squeezed out, and it's safe to say it's absolutely delicious!" Watch the complete video below.







The viral video has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, many people echoed the bikers' sentiments about sugarcane juice being delicious. Some shared tips on how to enhance its taste further or use it to make other types of drinks. Read a few of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Add some salt to it, it will taste even better."





"Add a little bit of salt on top of it, black salt is even better!"





"Lime and ginger with a dash of mint, all while crushing. Amazing."





"Always drink without ice - it will be better."





"The good ones usually add some mint, ginger and lemon. It tastes heavenly in summer. In some parts of North India, Sugarcane juice is also used to make Kheer (rice pudding)."





"In Brazil, we add ice cubes and a bit of lime juice. Breaks the sweetness a bit and is even more refreshing. It's still a sugar bomb, though."





"On a hot sunny day, sugarcane juice hits different .. this and coconut water are nature's energy drinks."





"It tastes even better if you add a little ginger to it and of course don't forget a dash of lime!





Alcohol fans, try sugarcane juice with vodka, a little saunf powder and crushed ice or with ice cubes! Thank me later."





